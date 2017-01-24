Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Bosto...

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston to Present a Little Bit of Ireland

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston will present "A Little Bit of Ireland" -- a feast of Irish music, folk dancing, and light-hearted comic blarney - for three performances only during St. Patrick's Day weekend, March 11-12th, 2017. This annual musical celebration of St. Patrick's Day, conceived and directed by Reagle's producing artistic director Bob Eagle , is a heartfelt homage to the Emerald Isle featuring a pinch of Irish tenors, a touch of Riverdance and a rousing visit to an Irish pub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts 18 hr Maureen Pingaro 1
Cheating patriots never give Mon See you in Houston 3
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... Jan 22 Aquarius-wy 2,437
Finding Dope (Jun '13) Jan 21 Mood 44
News Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p... Jan 20 former democrat 2
Feminization Jan 18 Elmondo 1
News Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ... Jan 17 Everett dawg 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,521 • Total comments across all topics: 278,235,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC