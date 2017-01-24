Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston to Present a Little Bit of Ireland

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston will present "A Little Bit of Ireland" -- a feast of Irish music, folk dancing, and light-hearted comic blarney - for three performances only during St. Patrick's Day weekend, March 11-12th, 2017. This annual musical celebration of St. Patrick's Day, conceived and directed by Reagle's producing artistic director Bob Eagle , is a heartfelt homage to the Emerald Isle featuring a pinch of Irish tenors, a touch of Riverdance and a rousing visit to an Irish pub.

