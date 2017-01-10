There are on the Boston.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns for US mayors. In it, Boston.com reports that:

Mayors across the United States are increasingly focused on poverty and economic inequality and less preoccupied with city finances, according to Boston University's annual survey of more than 100 sitting mayors. The findings of the survey suggest that although municipal budgets have stabilized since the financial crash of 2008, mayors fear that the rising cost of urban life threatens to make cities affordable to only the very rich and very poor.

