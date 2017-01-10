Poverty, economic inequality are big ...

Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns for US mayors

There are 1 comment on the Boston.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns for US mayors. In it, Boston.com reports that:

Mayors across the United States are increasingly focused on poverty and economic inequality and less preoccupied with city finances, according to Boston University's annual survey of more than 100 sitting mayors. The findings of the survey suggest that although municipal budgets have stabilized since the financial crash of 2008, mayors fear that the rising cost of urban life threatens to make cities affordable to only the very rich and very poor.

former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 2 hrs ago
well arrest & deport the illegal immigrants that dragging down the Boston area economy

reduce taxes fees fines government regulations.
reduce the state county and city government payroll by 40 %.

Tell mass port and the MBTA unions they have been awarded a 40 % pay cut and they are paying for retirement and health care.

close the welfare offices turn them into job centers force them lazy fat black & illegal immigrant welfare ho's into the work force.

arrest the black & illegal immigrant drug gangs take the guns off the streets force the gangs into work or military services.

reduce the size & cost of city state and county government.

tell unions they are getting a 30 % pay cut .

then you will have the all money needed to build a first class city with great infrastructure using non union labor.
