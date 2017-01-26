Political Happy Hour: January 26, 2017

HARK! IT'S THE SOUND OF THE MASSACHUSETTS SENATE DOING THE HARD WORK OF LEGISLATING ON BEHALF OF ITS 6.8 MILLION CONSTITUENTS, via Matt Stout of the Boston Herald: "State senators approved a pay-hike package by a 31-9 vote today, sending the controversial bill along with little resistance and in less than 25 minutes and ensuring it's protected by a veto-proof majority. Just three of the chamber's 34 Democrats voted against the bill, which awards Senate President Stanley Rosenberg and Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo each a near 50 percent pay hike, along with significant raises to the state's judges and court clerks.

