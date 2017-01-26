Political Happy Hour: January 26, 2017
HARK! IT'S THE SOUND OF THE MASSACHUSETTS SENATE DOING THE HARD WORK OF LEGISLATING ON BEHALF OF ITS 6.8 MILLION CONSTITUENTS, via Matt Stout of the Boston Herald: "State senators approved a pay-hike package by a 31-9 vote today, sending the controversial bill along with little resistance and in less than 25 minutes and ensuring it's protected by a veto-proof majority. Just three of the chamber's 34 Democrats voted against the bill, which awards Senate President Stanley Rosenberg and Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo each a near 50 percent pay hike, along with significant raises to the state's judges and court clerks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nine pedestrians hit in Boston in single day
|12 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|14 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|4
|The hard work of dismantling racism, one conver...
|15 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p...
|17 hr
|Mike say it aint so
|4
|kowboyking
|17 hr
|kowboyking
|1
|I'm drunk. I'm stupid. I'm a Pats fan.
|Wed
|pgh
|1
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|Jan 24
|Maureen Pingaro
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC