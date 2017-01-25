Police uncover multiple weapons, drugs in Dorchester search
Boston police found five guns and several bags of marijuana in a search of a Dorchester home Tuesday, authorities said. As part of an ongoing investigation, officers from the City Wide Drug Control Unit and Human Trafficking Unit conducted a search of 19 Bilodeau Road shorty before 5 a.m., police said.
