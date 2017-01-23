Police Respond to Reported Shooting Near School of Public Health
The Boston Police Department responded to a reported shooting near 90 Smith Street-a building that houses some administrative offices for the School of Public Health-Tuesday morning. The Kresge Building at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health is a short distance from the site of Tuesday's reported shooting near 90 Smith Street.
