Police: Prison escapee may have attempted to rob Cambridge bank
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice shows James Morales. A round-the-clock state and federal manhunt is underway Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, for Morales, an inmate who escaped from a Rhode Island detention center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|8 hr
|True Judgment
|2,435
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|9 hr
|BOS ACY BOS
|62
|Finding Dope (Jun '13)
|10 hr
|simcop
|43
|KONG CORP. Issues dog toy recall (Sep '14)
|10 hr
|MORT
|2
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|Massachusetts Democrats hope to tie GOP Gov. Ba...
|Jan 3
|Mikey
|9
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC