Police: Possibly two explosions after...

Police: Possibly two explosions after suspicious device found near cop car

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Boston Herald

Boston firefighters respond to a fire and suspicious device outside the Boston Police Department's South Boston district. Herald staff photo by Mark Garfinkel Boston police officers and detectives work in front 101 West Broadway, South Boston, which is the South Boston Neighborhood Police Station, after an object was placed near a police car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Never Enough 3 hr Going along 7
Everett Public Housing Not Doing Sidewalks? (Feb '15) 3 hr Shifting blame 23
Finding Dope (Jun '13) 5 hr Mood 44
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... 8 hr The Worlds Bigges... 6
All In The Family 8 hr Pineapple 5
News Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p... Fri former democrat 2
Feminization Jan 18 Elmondo 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Suffolk County was issued at January 21 at 9:45PM EST

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,298 • Total comments across all topics: 278,132,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC