Police disarm gun-toting suspect after violent struggle

Boston police officers twice knocked a gun out of the hand of a man who had allegedly pointed the weapon at a fellow officers in Dorchester Wednesday, authorities said, describing a dramatic effort to disarm a dangerous suspect as he repeatedly grasped for the firearm. The confrontation happened just before 10 p.m as authorities searched for people involved in an earlier incident in which shots had been fired in the area of Southern Avenue and Elmhurst Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.