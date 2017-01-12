Police disarm gun-toting suspect after violent struggle
Boston police officers twice knocked a gun out of the hand of a man who had allegedly pointed the weapon at a fellow officers in Dorchester Wednesday, authorities said, describing a dramatic effort to disarm a dangerous suspect as he repeatedly grasped for the firearm. The confrontation happened just before 10 p.m as authorities searched for people involved in an earlier incident in which shots had been fired in the area of Southern Avenue and Elmhurst Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|35 min
|Treatz619
|2,438
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|4 hr
|spytheweb
|6
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|11 hr
|Fasten your seatb...
|5
|Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh
|12 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f...
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|music- the specials - uk ska band (Oct '08)
|Jan 10
|Merchgirl
|8
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|Jan 8
|Old Preacher Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC