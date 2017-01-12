Police disarm gun-toting suspect afte...

Police disarm gun-toting suspect after violent struggle

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Boston police officers twice knocked a gun out of the hand of a man who had allegedly pointed the weapon at a fellow officers in Dorchester Wednesday, authorities said, describing a dramatic effort to disarm a dangerous suspect as he repeatedly grasped for the firearm. The confrontation happened just before 10 p.m as authorities searched for people involved in an earlier incident in which shots had been fired in the area of Southern Avenue and Elmhurst Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 35 min Treatz619 2,438
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... 4 hr spytheweb 6
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... 11 hr Fasten your seatb... 5
News Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh 12 hr former democrat 1
News Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f... Jan 10 former democrat 1
music- the specials - uk ska band (Oct '08) Jan 10 Merchgirl 8
News Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless Jan 8 Old Preacher Man 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,490 • Total comments across all topics: 277,858,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC