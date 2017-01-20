Police cruiser fire under investigati...

Police cruiser fire under investigation in South Boston

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston.com

Boston police are investigating the possible arson of a Boston police cruiser parked near the Area C-6 station in South Boston Friday. The incident happened around 8:25 a.m. near the police station on West Broadway, Boston police spokeswoman Officer Rachel McGuire said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All In The Family 4 hr Pineapple 4
Everett Public Housing Not Doing Sidewalks? (Feb '15) 7 hr Names please 21
Never Enough 7 hr Back to the future 6
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 7 hr freelancehobo 120
News Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p... 22 hr former democrat 2
Feminization Jan 18 Elmondo 1
News Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ... Jan 17 Everett dawg 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,120,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC