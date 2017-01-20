Police cruiser fire under investigation in South Boston
Boston police are investigating the possible arson of a Boston police cruiser parked near the Area C-6 station in South Boston Friday. The incident happened around 8:25 a.m. near the police station on West Broadway, Boston police spokeswoman Officer Rachel McGuire said.
