&pizza Eyes Harvard Square Location

The Cambridge zoning board will consider a bid this week to replace Harvard Square's family-run newsstand and gift shop Crimson Corner with Washington, D.C.-based eatery &pizza.; The pizza chain has applied to renovate and combine the Crimson Corner space and adjacent Tory Row, which closed in October.

