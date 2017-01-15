Photos from the Faneuil Hall rally to save Obamacare
Thousands of local residents, as well as Massachusetts politicians, gathered Sunday afternoon to denounce plans by the president-elect and Republicans in Congress to revoke President Obama's signature health care law, also known as "Obamacare." A massive crowd, estimated at more than 6,000 by city officials, packed the plaza outside Faneuil Hall for the rally.
