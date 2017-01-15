Photos from the Faneuil Hall rally to...

Photos from the Faneuil Hall rally to save Obamacare

Thousands of local residents, as well as Massachusetts politicians, gathered Sunday afternoon to denounce plans by the president-elect and Republicans in Congress to revoke President Obama's signature health care law, also known as "Obamacare." A massive crowd, estimated at more than 6,000 by city officials, packed the plaza outside Faneuil Hall for the rally.

