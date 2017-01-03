Peter Lucas: Kerry can move hydrants,...

Peter Lucas: Kerry can move hydrants, not settlement-building Israelis

If John Kerry is so concerned about settlers building homes on disputed land in Israel he should go before the Jerusalem Zoning Board. That way the secretary of state could present his case, and the anti-Israeli case of lame duck President Barack Obama, before the board personally.

