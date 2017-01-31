Peter Lucas: Beacon Hill's Cheech & Chong act hits it big
If you don't believe the words of Gordon Gekko, the lead character in the classic movie "Wall Street," then just ask two of the most powerful politicians on Beacon Hill. They are the masterminds behind the underhanded drive to give themselves and their friends whopping pay raises, the public be damned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|1 hr
|Cakez9822
|7
|Patriots to the White House ?
|3 hr
|Real Patriot
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|6 hr
|Numero uno
|7
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|7 hr
|Birds of a feather
|21
|A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil ri...
|Mon
|former democrat
|1
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Mon
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Mon
|Rick
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC