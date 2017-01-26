Parents challenge Chang on extended school day
The city's extended school day program is angering some parents who say their kids are being dumped into the teeth of the Hub's epic afternoon traffic jams, making them late for sports and other activities. School Superintendent Tommy Chang, in a letter sent this week to parents, said he won't open schools any earlier in the day to avoid the crunch, blaming backed-up bus schedules.
