There are on the Boston Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Parents appeal to black, Latino caucus over Boston school closings. In it, Boston Herald reports that:

Several Mattapan neighborhood and parents groups are calling on the black and Latino state legislators to defend and protect Boston's majority minority communities from exorbitant school closings, charging that the state's school accountability system is broken and discriminatory. The Haitian Parents Association and Mattapan United, in a joint letter sent yesterday to the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, argue that Mattapan, Dorchester, and Roxbury communities have suffered disproportionately from past school closures, including the recent closures of the E. Greenwood Leadership Academy and the William Rogers Middle School in Hyde Park.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston Herald.