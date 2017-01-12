Parents appeal to black, Latino caucus over Boston school closings
There are 1 comment on the Boston Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Parents appeal to black, Latino caucus over Boston school closings. In it, Boston Herald reports that:
Several Mattapan neighborhood and parents groups are calling on the black and Latino state legislators to defend and protect Boston's majority minority communities from exorbitant school closings, charging that the state's school accountability system is broken and discriminatory. The Haitian Parents Association and Mattapan United, in a joint letter sent yesterday to the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, argue that Mattapan, Dorchester, and Roxbury communities have suffered disproportionately from past school closures, including the recent closures of the E. Greenwood Leadership Academy and the William Rogers Middle School in Hyde Park.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston Herald.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
and what did the white caucus say about the closings?
if you did not consult the white tax payers you got no deal/
what did the working tax payers have to say? after all they pay the bills.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|6 hr
|red dawn
|3
|Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh
|6 hr
|red dawn
|2
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|6
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Thu
|Fasten your seatb...
|5
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Thu
|No u din t
|2,436
|Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f...
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|music- the specials - uk ska band (Oct '08)
|Jan 10
|Merchgirl
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC