Over 150 Join 'Emergency Protest' of Immigration Ban
A demonstrator holds a sign reading "#NoBanNoWall" during a rally in Harvard Square Friday night opposing recent immigration policy changes. UPDATED: January 28, 2017 at 9:56 p.m. Hours after President Donald Trump closed off America's borders to Syrian refugees and suspended immigration from several predominantly Muslim countries, over 150 Harvard affiliates assembled in the Square Friday evening in an "emergency protest" of Trump's policies.
