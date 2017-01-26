On Stage: Rubblebucket gets things going

The Brooklyn-based indie-pop band got 2017 going with the release of an impressive EP - a brand-new collection of four songs titled "If U C My Enemies." Rubblebucket got the EP going with a high-energy song called "Donna," a lively track that features movement-inducing brass parts along with intense vocals by Kalmia Traver.

