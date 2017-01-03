Officials see bright future for Leomi...

Officials see bright future for Leominster at inauguration

11 hrs ago

As they put the year of 2016 behind them, the city's elected officials greeted the new year with a Tuesday night inauguration ceremony highlighted by optimism for 2017. "In this period of great transition in our time and in our world, we're being called on to remember that every human begin contains a divine spark," Rabba Kaya Stern-Kaufman of Congregation Agudat Achim said during the ceremony.

