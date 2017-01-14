Now is the time to, finally, honor Ma...

Now is the time to, finally, honor Martin Luther King's ties to Boston

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Nine years ago Sunday, Mayor Tom Menino stood before a packed Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury, King's oldest son at his side. The mayor promised to "build a statue to Dr. King and Coretta right here in our city."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Polluted Everett 2 hr top cat 4
Another Qualified One Gone 2 hr Pineapple 16
FFF as delusional as Obama (Mar '16) 3 hr Three stooges 21
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 6 hr Singledad 91
News Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless Fri red dawn 3
News Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh Fri red dawn 2
News Parents appeal to black, Latino caucus over Bos... Fri former democrat 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,717 • Total comments across all topics: 277,932,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC