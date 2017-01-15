not of this Earth

HILOBROW friend Michael Lewy is an artist whose current work explores midcentury sci-fi and horror movie practical effects; we are pleased to present this curated series of 10 videos that he's recently created. Some of them will be on display as part of Not of This Earth: Contemporary Art and Science Fiction , an exhibition co-curated by Lewy , now running at Boston Cyberarts Gallery in Jamaica Plain.

