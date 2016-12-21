Nine Years of Challenging Obama Policies at His Hawaii Vacation Home
Its been nine Christmas and New Year's holidays that we in Hawaii have been challenging policies of the Obama administration-beginning in December 2008 before President-elect Obama was sworn into office-- on the issue of his silence on the 27-day Israeli attack on Gaza that killed 1400 Palestinians. The vigil has continued for the each of the past nine holidays with members of social justice organizations in Honolulu including Veterans for Peace, Hawaii Peace and Justice and World Can't Wait have come to President Obama's holiday home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at War Is A Crime.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|9 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|15 hr
|Fish Have Whiskers
|2,421
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|21 hr
|former democrat
|1
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|Fri
|former democrat
|7
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|Fri
|End of the rainbow
|59
|Hillary Clinton wants to ban free speech on the...
|Fri
|NO MORE OLIGARCHY
|14
|Person is shot on Draper Street in Dorchester
|Dec 29
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC