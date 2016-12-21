Nine Years of Challenging Obama Polic...

Nine Years of Challenging Obama Policies at His Hawaii Vacation Home

Its been nine Christmas and New Year's holidays that we in Hawaii have been challenging policies of the Obama administration-beginning in December 2008 before President-elect Obama was sworn into office-- on the issue of his silence on the 27-day Israeli attack on Gaza that killed 1400 Palestinians. The vigil has continued for the each of the past nine holidays with members of social justice organizations in Honolulu including Veterans for Peace, Hawaii Peace and Justice and World Can't Wait have come to President Obama's holiday home.

