Nine pedestrians hit in Boston in single day
Nine defenseless pedestrians - including one in a wheelchair - were hit in one day last week - the same day Mayor Martin J. Walsh promised safer streets for everyone. The Tuesday, Jan. 17, spike in pedestrian injuries marked an 18-month high in America's Walking City that has some fearing Boston is losing ground in the battle for safe streets.
