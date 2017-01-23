Nine pedestrians hit in Boston in sin...

Nine pedestrians hit in Boston in single day

9 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Nine defenseless pedestrians - including one in a wheelchair - were hit in one day last week - the same day Mayor Martin J. Walsh promised safer streets for everyone. The Tuesday, Jan. 17, spike in pedestrian injuries marked an 18-month high in America's Walking City that has some fearing Boston is losing ground in the battle for safe streets.

