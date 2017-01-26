Next stop for Mattapan's Blue Hill Ave. station: Construction
Bill Forry, Editor The MBTA's Fiscal and Management Control Board voted Monday to pay a Boston-based construction firm $16.97 million to build a new Fairmount Line station in Mattapan.
