New tolling rates frustrate some commuters
When the state Department of Transportation announced the new toll rates on the Massachusetts Turnpike , drivers seemed to be getting a good deal. Two-thirds of trips on the highway would cost the same or less, officials said, and the move to all-electronic tolling would be largely "revenue-neutral."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|Fri
|red dawn
|3
|Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh
|Fri
|red dawn
|2
|Parents appeal to black, Latino caucus over Bos...
|Fri
|former democrat
|1
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|6
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 12
|Fasten your seatb...
|5
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Jan 12
|No u din t
|2,436
|Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f...
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC