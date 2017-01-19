More problems for Boston charter school
A state education commissioner is recommending that Boston Green Academy in Brighton remain on probation for another three years as the long-struggling in-district charter school confronts disappointing results with its new middle school program. The recommendation comes just one month after Boston school officials, in making a pitch to change grade configurations across the city, held up Green Academy as a successful example of a high school that expanded down into the middle grades.
