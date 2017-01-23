Man's gun convictions overturned because the 911 call that led...
The Supreme Judicial Court today tossed a man's conviction for illegal possession of a loaded gun because the Boston cops who pulled him over initially didn't really have a good enough reason to do so. Bruno Pinto was pulled over in South Boston one night in 2013 by officers who had responded to a radio call to be on the lookout for his car after a 911 caller reported "somebody connected with the car" had just beaten a family or household member and was on his way to his mother's house on Orton Marotta Way with two guns.
