Man taped two kids in his care at Boston hotels

A 64-year-old Georgia man who worked with underage performers used his position to gain their trust and then secretly videotaped them in various states of undress in their hotel rooms, Suffolk prosecutors said. William H. Allen, co-owner of Cirque de la Symphonie, captured nude and partially nude images of two performers under the age of 16 by hiding cameras in the smoke detectors in their rooms, Assistant District Attorney Nicole A. Poirier said in court records.

