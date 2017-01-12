Man taped two kids in his care at Bos...

Man taped two kids in his care at Boston hotels

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

A 64-year-old Georgia man who worked with underage performers used his position to gain their trust and then secretly videotaped them in various states of undress in their hotel rooms, Suffolk prosecutors said. William H. Allen, co-owner of Cirque de la Symphonie, captured nude and partially nude images of two performers under the age of 16 by hiding cameras in the smoke detectors in their rooms, Assistant District Attorney Nicole A. Poirier said in court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... 1 hr Fasten your seatb... 5
News Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh 1 hr former democrat 1
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 2 hr No u din t 2,437
News Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f... Tue former democrat 1
music- the specials - uk ska band (Oct '08) Tue Merchgirl 8
News Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless Jan 8 Old Preacher Man 2
News Black, Latino lawmakers dissatisfied with crimi... Jan 8 former democrat 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC