Man is shot dead in Dorchester
Boston police are investigating the death of a man found suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday evening on Nightingale Street in Dorchester, police said in a statement. Police responded to a call and found the victim who was in his 20s at 6:34 p.m. at 56 Nightingale St., according to the statement.
