Man is arrested in connection with explosive device left near police cruiser

Boston police arrested a man Saturday night who they believe was responsible for leaving an explosive device near a police cruiser last week on West Broadway. Asim Kieta, 42, who is homeless, was taken into custody without incident in Charlestown around 10 p.m. Saturday, police announced at a late morning press conference.

