MACOM land sale is first step for expansion
MACOM is selling and will lease back its Chelmsford Street space, with the sale coming just as the company is about to embark on a $15 million expansion. The manufacturer of semiconductors has sold its property at 100 Chelmsford St. to private real estate investment firm Calare Properties, the buyer announced this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|2 hr
|red dawn
|3
|Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh
|2 hr
|red dawn
|2
|Parents appeal to black, Latino caucus over Bos...
|2 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|6
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Thu
|Fasten your seatb...
|5
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Thu
|No u din t
|2,436
|Poverty, economic inequality are big concerns f...
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC