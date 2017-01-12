MACOM land sale is first step for exp...

MACOM land sale is first step for expansion

MACOM is selling and will lease back its Chelmsford Street space, with the sale coming just as the company is about to embark on a $15 million expansion. The manufacturer of semiconductors has sold its property at 100 Chelmsford St. to private real estate investment firm Calare Properties, the buyer announced this week.

