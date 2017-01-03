Lynn man held on $20K bail after car dragging death

Attorney M. Barusch represents Christopher Nalchajian, who hides from view during his arraignment at the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court, Tuesday, January 3, 2017. Staff photo by Angela Rowlings A Lynn man is being held on $20,000 bail after prosecutors say he struck and killed another man with his Mercedes after a night of New Year's Eve drinking, dragging the victim to his death down an East Boston street.

