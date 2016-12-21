Lynn man faces charges in fatal crash

A 33-year-old Lynn man was driving under the influence when he hit and killed a pedestrian in East Boston and tried to flee the scene yesterday morning, police say. Christopher Nalchajian was arrested about 6 a.m. after officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Saratoga Street noticed him trying to "walk away from the scene," police said yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.