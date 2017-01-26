Lowell man charged with allegedly kidnapping daughter

A 24-year-old city man is fighting a parental kidnapping charge after he was accused last year of fleeing with his then 10-month-old baby, flying her across the country to leave the child with a relative, to keep his daughter from being placed in foster care. After taking a plane to Denver from Boston on April 12, 2016, Lowell police allege Calvin Sulzle, also known as Calvin Brave Hawk, left the child with his sister in Colorado, and flew back to Logan Airport in Boston where state and local police were waiting for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.