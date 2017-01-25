Local students names to Dean's List

Local students names to Dean's List

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.30 GPA, have no incompletes, and have no grade lower than a "C" for the semester. Full-time students must carry 12 or more graded credits for the semester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 40 min Retribution 139
Violent Crime Continues 10 hr John L Lewis 19
How can we get Everett Police scanner online? 10 hr Tommy Boy 13
I'm drunk. I'm stupid. I'm a Pats fan. 13 hr pgh 1
Never Enough Tue EverettCitizen 10
News Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts Tue Maureen Pingaro 1
Cheating patriots never give Jan 23 See you in Houston 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,264,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC