Local students names to Dean's List
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.30 GPA, have no incompletes, and have no grade lower than a "C" for the semester. Full-time students must carry 12 or more graded credits for the semester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|40 min
|Retribution
|139
|Violent Crime Continues
|10 hr
|John L Lewis
|19
|How can we get Everett Police scanner online?
|10 hr
|Tommy Boy
|13
|I'm drunk. I'm stupid. I'm a Pats fan.
|13 hr
|pgh
|1
|Never Enough
|Tue
|EverettCitizen
|10
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|Tue
|Maureen Pingaro
|1
|Cheating patriots never give
|Jan 23
|See you in Houston
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC