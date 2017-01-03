Livingston Taylor to play in Largo Jan. 13
Livingston Taylor will perform Friday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Brother of famed musician James Taylor, Livingston Taylor has built a 40-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting and teaching at Berklee College of Music since 1989.
