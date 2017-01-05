Live by Night' author Dennis Lehane talks about having Ben Affleck...

Just look at the rsum of the Dorchester native, who's currently living in a small beach town near Los Angeles: 11 novels , a collection of short stories, a script for "The Drop," based on his short story "Animal Rescue" , the play "Coronado," based on his short story "Until Gwen," and teleplays for episodes of "Boardwalk Empire" and "The Wire." He's already completed a script for "Since We Fell" and is currently on the writing staff for the upcoming TV adaptation of Stephen King's novel "Mr. Mercedes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.