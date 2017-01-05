Live by Night' author Dennis Lehane talks about having Ben Affleck...
Just look at the rsum of the Dorchester native, who's currently living in a small beach town near Los Angeles: 11 novels , a collection of short stories, a script for "The Drop," based on his short story "Animal Rescue" , the play "Coronado," based on his short story "Until Gwen," and teleplays for episodes of "Boardwalk Empire" and "The Wire." He's already completed a script for "Since We Fell" and is currently on the writing staff for the upcoming TV adaptation of Stephen King's novel "Mr. Mercedes."
