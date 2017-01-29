Licensing Board Passes BYOB Rules,Regulations
Soon, East Boston small restaurant owners without a beer and wine license will be able to have their loyal patrons bring their own bottles. Last week the City of Boston's Licensing Board unanimously approved rules and regulations to allow for BYOB in Boston.
