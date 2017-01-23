Leominster officials discover that th...

Leominster officials discover that there's strength in numbers at march in Boston

Even if you had not been one of the tens of thousands of people who made up the Boston Women's March this weekend, there's a chance someone you voted for did. At-large City Councilor Sue Chalifoux Zephir, Ward 3 School Committee Member Heather Mazzaferro, and at-large School Committee Member Wendy Anderson were among the crowd that marched the route around the Boston Public Garden and through parts of the Back Bay on Saturday.

