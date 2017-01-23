Leominster officials discover that there's strength in numbers at march in Boston
Even if you had not been one of the tens of thousands of people who made up the Boston Women's March this weekend, there's a chance someone you voted for did. At-large City Councilor Sue Chalifoux Zephir, Ward 3 School Committee Member Heather Mazzaferro, and at-large School Committee Member Wendy Anderson were among the crowd that marched the route around the Boston Public Garden and through parts of the Back Bay on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|7 hr
|Maureen Pingaro
|1
|Cheating patriots never give
|Mon
|See you in Houston
|3
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Jan 22
|Aquarius-wy
|2,437
|Finding Dope (Jun '13)
|Jan 21
|Mood
|44
|Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p...
|Jan 20
|former democrat
|2
|Feminization
|Jan 18
|Elmondo
|1
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|Jan 17
|Everett dawg
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC