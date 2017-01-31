Laury Teneus Tops 2017 Boston August Wilson Monologue Competition

Laury Teneus of Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers took first place on Monday, January 30, 2017 with her performance as Black Mary from Gem of the Ocean at the Boston Regional Finals of the August Wilson Monologue Competition, held for the seventh year by the Education Department of the Huntington Theatre Company , the playwright's longtime artistic home. Fanta Diakite of Snowden International School at Copley was named first runner-up and portrayed Rose from Fences; Medgene Joseph of Codman Academy Charter Public School was named second runner-up.

