Laury Teneus Tops 2017 Boston August Wilson Monologue Competition
Laury Teneus of Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers took first place on Monday, January 30, 2017 with her performance as Black Mary from Gem of the Ocean at the Boston Regional Finals of the August Wilson Monologue Competition, held for the seventh year by the Education Department of the Huntington Theatre Company , the playwright's longtime artistic home. Fanta Diakite of Snowden International School at Copley was named first runner-up and portrayed Rose from Fences; Medgene Joseph of Codman Academy Charter Public School was named second runner-up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|13 hr
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Patriots to the White House ?
|18 hr
|Real Patriot
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|21 hr
|Numero uno
|7
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|22 hr
|Birds of a feather
|21
|A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil ri...
|Mon
|former democrat
|1
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Mon
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Mon
|Rick
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC