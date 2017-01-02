Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe The company that makes pop-up stores pop

Sign up for the Talking Points newsletter, a recap of the most important business news, delivered fresh each afternoon, Monday through Friday. It was just last month, as Emily Isenberg dashed around Boston in her Mini Cooper, juggling preparations for four pop-up shops set to open that night while getting city permits to debut another, when the realization struck: her nearly five-year-old business had taken off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.