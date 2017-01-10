Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff Critic's NotebookSome dramatic possibilities for the Colonial Theatre
The Colonial Theatre's future, which appeared awfully shaky not too long ago, now seems secure in light of the news that the powerful and presumably deep-pocketed Ambassador Theatre Group has entered into a long-term deal with theater owner Emerson College to operate the venerable venue. But what should that future look like? How can the Colonial make the most of its new lease on life and fulfill the stated determination of London-based ATG to restore Boston to its long-lost role as a major tryout town for shows on the way to Broadway? It's time to be creative.
