Japanese firms picks up two of Liberty Mutual's Boston towers
Liberty Mutual has sold two of its Back Bay office towers for $673 million to a Japanese investment firm, the Boston-based insurance company announced on Thursday. Toyko-based Mori Trust Co., Ltd is expanding its real estate holdings in the US and bought Liberty's 10 St. James Ave. and 75 Arlington St. buildings as part of the move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|14 hr
|True Judgment
|2,435
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|15 hr
|BOS ACY BOS
|62
|Finding Dope (Jun '13)
|16 hr
|simcop
|43
|KONG CORP. Issues dog toy recall (Sep '14)
|16 hr
|MORT
|2
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Jan 3
|America for all r...
|3
|Massachusetts Democrats hope to tie GOP Gov. Ba...
|Jan 3
|Mikey
|9
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC