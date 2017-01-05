Japanese firms picks up two of Libert...

Japanese firms picks up two of Liberty Mutual's Boston towers

Read more: Boston.com

Liberty Mutual has sold two of its Back Bay office towers for $673 million to a Japanese investment firm, the Boston-based insurance company announced on Thursday. Toyko-based Mori Trust Co., Ltd is expanding its real estate holdings in the US and bought Liberty's 10 St. James Ave. and 75 Arlington St. buildings as part of the move.

