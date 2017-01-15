It's been exactly 98 years since the ...

It's been exactly 98 years since the Boston's Great Molasses Flood of 1919

As recently as the 1980s , people in Boston said that on hot days in the North End, the smell of molasses reigned. Shortly after noon on January 15, 1919, as many Boston workers were taking their lunch break, a 2.5-million gallon tank of molasses on 529 Commercial St. ruptured, sending a "tidal wave of death and destruction stalking through the North End," as The Boston Globe reported at the time.

