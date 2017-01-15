It's been exactly 98 years since the Boston's Great Molasses Flood of 1919
As recently as the 1980s , people in Boston said that on hot days in the North End, the smell of molasses reigned. Shortly after noon on January 15, 1919, as many Boston workers were taking their lunch break, a 2.5-million gallon tank of molasses on 529 Commercial St. ruptured, sending a "tidal wave of death and destruction stalking through the North End," as The Boston Globe reported at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Kerry a liar, thief, traitor (Aug '11)
|3 hr
|Stephen
|2
|mistress vaida ma was born a man and is HIV pos...
|8 hr
|Hum219
|1
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|Fri
|red dawn
|3
|Tito Jackson to run for Boston mayor against Walsh
|Fri
|red dawn
|2
|Parents appeal to black, Latino caucus over Bos...
|Fri
|former democrat
|1
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 12
|spytheweb
|6
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 12
|Fasten your seatb...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC