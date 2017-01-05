Is Yancey plotting a comeback?

With so many Bostonians getting campaign fever, might we see a return of Charles Yancey on the trail this year? A letter seeking donations from the former long-serving Dorchester city councilor appeared in local mailboxes Thursday, according to two people who received it. Yancey, who served on the council for more than three decades, was defeated by Andrea Campbell in District 4, which includes swaths of Dorchester, Roslindale, Jamaica Plain, and Mattapan.

