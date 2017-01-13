Is Davis Square getting a high-end Taco Bell?
The closing of iYO's Cafe in Davis Square late last year left a space once filled with froyo and waffles up for grabs. Now, whispers of a higher-end Taco Bell - yes, you read that right - opening at 234 Elm St. have been floating around since an informal meeting Wednesday with a member of the Somerville Board of Aldermen.
