Is Davis Square getting a high-end Taco Bell?

The closing of iYO's Cafe in Davis Square late last year left a space once filled with froyo and waffles up for grabs. Now, whispers of a higher-end Taco Bell - yes, you read that right - opening at 234 Elm St. have been floating around since an informal meeting Wednesday with a member of the Somerville Board of Aldermen.

