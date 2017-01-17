IndyCar opponents say lobbying rules could have saved Boston from defunct race

If tougher rules on lobbying being considered by Boston City Hall had been in place two years ago, the city might have been spared the ill-fated Boston Grand Prix, opponents of IndyCar race testified Tuesday. Those rules would have required two allies of Mayor Martin J. Walsh to disclose their lobbying activities on behalf of the race, the opponents told city councilors during a long-promised City Council hearing about the mayor's push to regulate municipal lobbyists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.