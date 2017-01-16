Incumbency, in black and white
Timing is everything in politics, and City Councilor Tito Jackson had to feel pretty good about his timing, announcing his campaign for mayor of Boston last Thursday, just as a long holiday weekend of events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. was about to get under way. After all, Jackson is a personification of Dr. King's legacy, striving to become Boston's first black mayor, or at least the first African-American to get into a Boston mayoral final since Mel King in 1983.
