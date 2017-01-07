In one hour, two incidents, three arrests
In one hour on Friday afternoon, Boston police responded to two incidents, taking three men into custody in West Roxbury and Brighton on gun, drugs and motor vehicle charges, police said. James Cooper, 36, of West Roxbury, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. as part of an ongoing drug investigation spanning Dorchester and Mattapan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plowing and salting in Everett
|47 min
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Frozen Boston reaches out to the homeless
|1 hr
|Old Preacher Man
|2
|Black, Latino lawmakers dissatisfied with crimi...
|3 hr
|former democrat
|1
|This years resident parking stickers
|20 hr
|EverettCitizen
|3
|Is everett being gentrified?
|20 hr
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Another Qualified One Gone
|20 hr
|EverettCitizen
|7
|No more kennedy BS
|Sat
|Lets compare
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC