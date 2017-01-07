In one hour, two incidents, three arr...

In one hour, two incidents, three arrests

In one hour on Friday afternoon, Boston police responded to two incidents, taking three men into custody in West Roxbury and Brighton on gun, drugs and motor vehicle charges, police said. James Cooper, 36, of West Roxbury, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. as part of an ongoing drug investigation spanning Dorchester and Mattapan.

