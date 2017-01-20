ImprovBoston Presents Doubled Over: A Duo Comedy Fest
Batman and Robin. Laverne and Shirley. Ernie and Bert. ImprovBoston celebrates signature duos at its second annual Doubled Over: A Duo Comedy Fest, a showcase of Boston's funniest comedy pairs performing improv, sketch, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All In The Family
|10 min
|A grown up
|3
|Never Enough
|1 hr
|Karen
|5
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|2 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Groups come together to protest Donald Trump, p...
|5 hr
|former democrat
|2
|Feminization
|Jan 18
|Elmondo
|1
|Two people shot in Chelsea, one teen victim in ...
|Jan 17
|Everett dawg
|2
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 16
|Mary Land and the...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC