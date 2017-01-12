Husband and wife held on $500,000 bai...

Husband and wife held on $500,000 bail on charges of running human trafficking ring

Read more: Boston.com

A husband and wife from West Roxbury were ordered held on $500,000 bail Thursday on allegations that they were operating a human trafficking and prostitution operation out of an apartment in Allston. Kim Kew Chow, 68, and his 53-year-old wife, Yuet, have been in custody since September and were indicted last month on charges including human trafficking and keeping a house of prostitution.

